Greece Athena baseball out to win another Sectionals title

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Greece Athena baseball program has pretty much always been good. So good, they’ve got seven Sectionals championships, all since 1985.

Their most recent was in 2023, and members of that squad are hoping to add another trophy to the case this postseason.

“To this day, the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life and I think about that game every day,” said senior catcher Giovanni Stewart, who was on the 2023 team.

This season, the Trojans are 18-2 and are expected to make another deep run, but don’t think they aren’t just as motivated.

“Especially a group that’s been in Sectionals finals, some of these guys, four times now,” said head coach Tim Sova.

“I feel like that loss was a lot of motivation. We got embarrassed out there. I feel like this year we’re gonna come back strong and hopefully win it all,” said senior utility player Thomas Rankin.

Greece Athena baseball is set to play the winner of Penfield and Greece Arcadia in the round of 16.