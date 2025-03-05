Greece Athena, Canandaigua punch tickets to AA2 Championship
Greece Athena and Canandaigua will go to battle in the Section V, AA2 final after the two earned wins on Tuesday.
The Trojans took care of Gates Chili with a 66-60 win over the five seed while Canandaigua blew out three-seeded Monroe, 68-46.
Greece Athena went 18-2 in the regular season while Canandaigua posted a 16-4 record. The Trojans beat CA, 73-67, in the middle of the regular season.
Saturday’s final will take place at the Blue Cross Arena with the winner taking on the AA1 champion for a ticket to the state championship.