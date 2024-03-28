Gym Class Heroes: Our Lady of Mercy forms team from PE Class

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Springtime signifies change and at Our Lady of Mercy, the change is drastic.

“Since I’m a senior, I thought it would be a great way to end the year with. Something new, something fun, something to end it with my friends, other classmates,” said Julia Schnell.

The Monarchs decided to add a girl’s flag football team to their varsity sports – all because an entire gym class had fun playing it during one of the units.

“We were all playing in gym class and we all kind of joked and we were like we have such good chemistry out here we should really pick this up,” said senior Brooke Wormley.

“We went to our Athletic Director, Dr. Penepent, and we were like hey this is really fun, we heard other schools are starting up some different programs,” said Schnell.

Dr. P came in the clutch with a massive W. The school okayed the sport and now the Monarchs are competing at the Section V level.

“Obviously we’re all new at it. Nobody’s played football before. We’ve all just kind of been taking steps together. That’s fun being able to learn the rules and learn different plays as a team,” said Wormley.

“Pulling of the flag. It’s just so hype, no matter where it is on the field, the ripping of it, you just know everyone did a good job,” said Schnell.

A clear goal in mind is making it to Sectionals. But they’re also looking ahead at how it can set them up for success after the season is done.

“Having the change of something new is just gonna prepare us for different kinds of change in the future and being able to pick up good things and work with it and being able to improve and succeed,” said Wormley.

MThey might not be the famous band from Geneva – but you could say a Section V banner would make them true gym class heroes.