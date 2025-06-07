Handfuls of Section V teams advance in spring sports State Tournaments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Section V teams have had their way with the State Tournament, regardless of sport, this spring. Many of them will play on the final weekend of competition from June 14-15.

Spring sports have been very kind to Section V teams in 2025.

Lacrosse had the most success, with Penfield boy’s taking down Orchard Park 11-9 and Canandaigua boy’s easing past Lake Shore, 15-6. Both teams move on to next week’s semifinals.

On the girl’s side, Victor will compete for another championship after winning their quarterfinals matchup and Penfield will also try and cap off a championship season, moving on to the semis.

On the diamond, joining Pittsford Mendon baseball from their walk-off 1-0 win on Friday night is Webster Thomas, who had a big 6th inning to defeat Williamsville East, 5-1. Both teams will be in the semifinals.

And in softball, Bloomfield will represent Section V in the Class D semis.

However, one team is just ONE win away from a championship. Webster Schroeder flag football won their semifinals game and will play for the chip on Sunday.