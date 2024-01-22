‘He’s got my vote’: Josh Allen wants Joe Brady back as offensive coordinator

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady is a popular pick to return among the offensive stars of the team.

“Just his energy is so contagious and the type of guy that he is,” said second-year receiver Khalil Shakir.

Brady’s energy and new ideas sparked a change in the Bills that helped them move from 6-6 and out of the playoffs to 11-6 and the AFC East winner.

“How much preparation he’s put into a tough situation these last seven to eight weeks,” said Bills QB Josh Allen. “He’s got my vote.”

Of course, as the ‘interim’ OC, Brady will still likely have to go through an interview process as the Bills look to solidify him as the man for the job or look elsewhere. But the players seem to be batting for him to return.

“I would love to have him back. Young guy and that energy he brings,” said Bills RB James Cook.