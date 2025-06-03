HFL, Penn Yan punch tickets in boys lax

GENEVA, N.Y. – A pair of Section V boys lacrosse champions were crowned on Monday night.

Honeoye Falls-Lima defended its Class C title with a 19-7 victory over Pal-Mac at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Penn Yan also reclaimed the top spot in Section Five, Class D with a 19-6 win over Bloomfield/Honeoye. Both teams will face their Section Six counterparts on Thursday in the regional round at Canandaigua.

Honeoye Falls-Lima, the two-seed in the Class C tournament, previously defeated Brockport 14-2 and Geneva 14-5 in the quarterfinals and semifinals. This victory marked Pal-Mac’s first loss of the season. The Cougars head into the state tournament with a 15-4 record and will play Hamburg on Thursday.

Penn Yan, the one-seed in Class D, outscored their three playoff opponents 57-12. The Mustangs have a 17-2 record heading into the state tournament and will face Akron in the regional round on Thursday.

Honeoye Falls-Lima’s game is scheduled for 5 p.m., while Penn Yan’s game is set for 7:30 p.m.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.