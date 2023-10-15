2023 Section V Boys Soccer Sectionals: Schedule and results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2023 Section V Boys Soccer Sectionals underway! Check back for game scores and an updated schedule every day.
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
- 5. WOIS/Edison Tech/Franklin/SOTA (3-13-0) AT 4. East/Monroe/NE/SWW (5-8-0) – Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
Semifinals
- TBD vs 1. Fairport (8-4-2) – Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
- 3. Rush-Henrietta (5-10-1) vs 2. McQuaid (8-4-1) – Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
Class AA
First Round
- 12. Gates Chili (6-10-0) AT 5. Wilson/Early College (9-6-0) – Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m.
- 9. Greece Athena (7-7-1) AT 8. Greece Arcadia (8-7-0) – Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.
- 10. Brighton (6-8-2) AT 7. Canandaigua (8-6-1) – Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
- 13. Irondequoit (4-8-2) AT 4. Penfield (8-5-1) – Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
- 15. Victor (3-11-2) AT 2. Churchville-Chili (11-3-1) – Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
- 11. Brockport (7-8-1) AT 6. Webster Thomas (6-5-4) – Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
- 14. Webster Schroeder (4-11-1) AT 3. Hilton (12-4-0) – Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
- 16. Rochester Prep/Vertus/RACS (1-14-1) AT Spencerport (13-3-0) – Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
Class A
First Round
- 12. Midlakes/Red Jacket (0-16-0) AT 5. Greece Olympia (10-4-2) – Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
- 9. Batavia (8-7-1) AT 8. Pittsford Mendon (7-8-1) – Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
- 10. Eastridge (6-10-0) AT 7. Newark (10-6-0) – Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
- 11. Geneva (4-12-0) AT 6. Palmyra-Macedon (10-6-0) – Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
- TBD AT 3. Honeoye Falls-Lima (12-3-1) – Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
- TBD AT 1. Aquinas (14-0-2) – Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
- TBD AT 2. Pittsford Sutherland (11-4-1) – Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
- TBD AT 4. Wayne (13-3-0) – Oct. 21 at 2:30 p.m.