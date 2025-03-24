Aquinas girls basketball falls in NYS final

TROY, NY – Aquinas girls basketball falls in the NYSPHSAA Class AA Championship game, wrapping up a 23-2 season for the Li’l Irish.

Aquinas lost to Section VIII’s Baldwin 50-48 after the Irish were outscored 11-5 in the fourth quarter.

AQ was led by sophomore Loren Green and senior Molly O’Toole who each scored 15 points in the loss. On Saturday, junior AJ Orr put up 17 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists against Warwick in a semifinal win.

This was AQ’s first state title appearance since 2011.