Ashlyn Wright leads Bloomfield softball to new heights

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. – Bloomfield High School’s softball team has been on the rise, thanks in large part to star pitcher Ashlyn Wright. Since joining the varsity team, Wright has helped elevate the Bombers’ performance, showcasing her own growth alongside the team’s.

John Wright, Ashlyn’s father and an assistant coach, recalled her early days pitching. “Her coach down in Honeoye put her in for the first time, she walked 12 batters,” said Wright. “And after that, she went down to our barn, and I wouldn’t let her come up until she hit the bucket ten times in a row.”

Just a couple years later–that experience was a far cry. “We had practice one year when she was in sixth grade, and her mother came up afterwards with her and had her throw off the mound,” said head coach Mark Jacobs.

Ashlyn’s seventh-grade season was canceled due to COVID-19, but she made a strong debut as an eighth grader. “We had a seventh grader catcher and me as an eighth grade pitcher,” Ashlyn said. “We were definitely a younger team, but making it to [Section] finals even though it was a 10-0 blowout, it was definitely an eye-opening experience.”

The Section V playoffs became a regular occurrence for the Bombers, but it was a playoff they often struggled to come out on top. “All the ability in the world, but we were wondering if we were ever going to get over the hump,” Jacobs said.

Last season marked a turning point for the team. Junior catcher Cala McCombs said, “She’s worked on a specific thing to improve on each year, and it’s clear when it has improved.”

Ashlyn’s velocity increased from 55 mph as a sophomore to a peak of 63 mph, maintaining an ERA below one throughout the year, helping lead Bloomfield to its first Section V title. “She only gave up one earned run all the sectional playoffs, all the way to the state finals,” said John Wright.

Ashlyn reflected on the team’s journey. “This year is definitely different because we did make it to the state finals, and it’s definitely do or die at this point,” she said. “So it’s definitely a different feeling this year, but we just give it our all.”

The success of the Bombers’ program extends beyond Ashlyn’s contributions. “That was actually my hope as Ashlyn progressed that other kids would start following,” John Wright said. “And now Bloomfield fields a varsity, a JV, and a modified team. And so that says a lot.”

As Ashlyn prepares to leave for West Point next year, Jacobs expressed hope for the future. “I mean, she’s a fabulous player and we’re hoping it’s rubbing off,” he said.

Reflecting on her time with the team, Ashlyn said, “It’s just meant so much to me. Meeting all the people along the way, especially how I get to pitch with my father, calling pitches for me. I couldn’t experience doing this at any other town, because the support system, it’s just been great here.”

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI