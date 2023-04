FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – A monster 8-run inning from the Fairport softball Red Raiders led them to a win over Hilton in a Class AA clash.

Trailing 3-0 heading into the bottom of the 5th, the Red Raiders struck gold, scoring 8 runs to take a late lead.

Fairport softball would go on to win 9-3, their third straight win. They now sit at 3-2 on the season.