Bishop Kearney senior Asia Wilson reaches 1,000 point milestone

Bishop Kearney girls basketball star Asia Wilson scored 27 points in a big win over Aquinas along the way the BK senior surpassed the 1,000 career point threshold.

“It means a lot to me,” Wilson said. “I worked hard to get here and I’m gonna continue to keep going.”

Wilson, a Holy Cross basketball commit, tore her ACL earlier in her career and persevered to keep playing the game she loves.

“I’m extremely blessed. I couldn’t be here without God, but also surrounding myself with the right people,” Wilson said. “I’m extremely blessed to get here and to continue even playing right now because some people give up after that injury and I fought through. It was definitely a test, but I got through it.”

When asked what Wilson means to the team, head coach Kevan Sheppard had this to say.

“Everything, leadership, warrior,” Sheppard said. “She leads by example.”

The Lady Kings came from behind in Saturday’s win over Aquinas to give them a 4-1 record heading into winter break.