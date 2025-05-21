BK girls hockey to visit White House

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Bishop Kearney 19u girls hockey program is set to visit the White House this week after hoisting a national championship in April.

The AAA program earned this opportunity after winning the USA Hockey Tier 1 Tournament.

BK will travel to Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning. Bishop Kearney’s program was referred to as the BK Selects until last month.

