BK Selects 19U Girls win National Title, return home to warm welcome

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Bishop Kearney Selects girls 19U hockey team claimed their first-ever national championship with a decisive 8-0 victory over the North American Hockey Academy Winterhawks in Boston on Sunday. The win secured the USA Hockey Girls Tier 1 title for the team.

In the 4-1 semifinal win, over Assabet Valley, Slovakia native Nela Lopušanová scored a hat trick, and she added two more goals in the title game. Goalie Emeline Grennan achieved a shutout in Sunday’s final, while seven different players scored.

After their championship win, the team returned to campus with a police escort, greeted by supporters celebrating their achievement.

“It’s so surreal. It’s a moment we’re going to remember for the rest of our lives,” said Bella Fanale, a center from Webster. “Just this group together and having this moment together is awesome.”

“We’re so thrilled for the team and for the program,” said head coach Chelsea Walkland. “These players, they show up every day and they put in a great effort every single day.”

