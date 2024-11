For the first time ever, Brighton football has hoisted a Section V Championship! The Bruins scored 28 unanswered to beat Canandaigua 28-7 in the Class A Title Game.

The Bruins improve to 11-0 on the season and will take on Section VI’s Sweet Home in the Regional round.

To hear from the team after the game and for the game’s highlights, head to our YouTube, here.