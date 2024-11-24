Brighton football’s run continues with blowout win

Brighton football is headed to the NYSPHSAA Class A semifinals after a 48-14 win over Section VI’s Sweet Home.

“You don’t know what to expect,” said Brighton head coach Stephen Lian. “You’re playing a team that you’re not familiar with and they were coming in scoring a whole lot of points. They have a really dynamic team, a really well-coached team. So we know what to expect. But we feel really great about our defense. Our challenge all year has been to let everybody know that they’re the best defense in section five, which they took care of. And then now our next quest was to show everybody they’re the best defense in Western New York and I think we showed that tonight.”

For more from Heininger, go here.

The Bruins jumped to a 28-0 lead in the first half capped off by a 51-yard touchdown reception by Matt Heininger on a screen pass from Grady Hopkin.

Heininger also threw for a touchdown earlier in the game and ran for another score in the second half.

“He’s the best linebacker in in section five, maybe one of the best football players period, in Section Five,” Lian said. “I know he’s dying for some offers, and I know he really would love to be at, UB with his brother. And after that performance, I’m hoping, you know, they take notice because I think that kid’s unbelievable.”

To start the third quarter, Brighton returner, Clarence Bell, nearly took the ball the distance but was tripped up inside the 10-yard line. Running back Gavin Parks punched it in moments later as the Bruins took a 34-0 lead.

“We knew coming into the game, we had to set the tone, make them play our style of football,” Heininger said. “Which is just physical, get the ball to different weapons.”

Sweet Home responded with their first touchdown on their ensuing drive to cut the deficit to 34-7.

Heininger’s second touchdown and third of the game made it 41-7 before Noah Wagner scored a 100-yard pick six to give Brighton the 48-7 lead.

For that play, go here.

Sweet Home scored a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, but Brighton ran out the clock on their next possession to ensure the win.

Brighton will play Section III’s Whitesboro in the semifinals at Vestal High School on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm.

Tune into News10NBC at 6 & 11 on Sunday for full highlights.