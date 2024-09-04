Churchville-Chili boy’s soccer enters 2024 season with target on back

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) – In 2023, the Churchville-Chili boy’s soccer team won in style to claim the Class AA Section V title.

“We’re proud of what we did last year, we are, the brick’s in our school. We have it on the back of our shirts,” said head coach John Mahoney.

But starting on Thursday, it’s a new season, and the Saints want the brick to stay in their house.

“It’s a great feeling, but also we know that we need to work to get back to Sectionals finals and win it,” said junior Isaac Bailey.

“Us and every other team, I think there’s 16 teams in Double A, we’re all chasing the brick again, so start over,” said Mahoney.

And on Sept. 3, there’s no question where the chase for another championship begins – on the practice field.

“The intensity of practice is normally high. Coach likes to keep it high. If we’re not doing it he’ll make it clear and tell us,” said senior Colin Guilfoyle.

“I think the realization’s hitting them, that you don’t show up and win a game in high school. No one is that good that they just show up to the field and the other team is like we’re just gonna give them the game,” said Mahoney.

We’ll know for sure if the Saints are serious about repeating when they play Hilton on Thursday. But for now, the target is on their back and the ball is in their court.