Churchville Chili football leaning on senior leadership as season nears

CHURCHVILLE CHILI, NY (WHEC) – Churchville Chili football opens up the 2023 season on Friday against East High. When they do, they’ll take the field with more than 20 seniors on the varsity roster.

Head Coach Dennis Pynn mentioned that that leadership can give the Saints an edge.

“We have great leadership in all our positions,” Pynn said. “Guys have done a really nice job in terms of encouraging each other. That was a real big push that we had coming in is changing our culture of really making sure that we’re pushing each other, but doing it in a positive way. So we’re really encouraging each other to do our very best every day and don’t waste a rep ever.”