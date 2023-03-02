Class A1 boys basketball championship set: Greece Athena to meet Irondequoit

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – (1) Greece Athena and (2) Irondequoit both won on Wednesday, setting up a championship meeting on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena.

The Trojans had no trouble with (4) Brockport, winning 81-56.

Meanwhile, after being down 15-12 after the first quarter, Irondequoit came back to win, 67-52, over Webster Thomas.

The Trojans and Eagles will play on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.

You can watch highlights from the game in the video player above.

Click here for the Section V Boys Basketball 2023 Sectionals schedule & results.