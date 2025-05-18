College Roundup: Johnny Richiusa & Molly Guzik

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Every Sunday, News10NBC features two former Section Five stars excelling in college sports in College Roundup.

Johnny Richiusa, a former Penfield Patriot, is in his third year as a faceoff specialist for Syracuse men’s lacrosse. Over three seasons, Richiusa has won 115 faceoffs and earned 62 groundballs, helping the Orange reach Championship Weekend this season. He earned one faceoff win against Princeton in the quarterfinals and went one-for-one against Harvard in the sub-quarters. Before Syracuse, Richiusa played for Canisius University. The Orange will play again on Saturday in Massachusetts in the NCAA semifinals.

Molly Guzik, a Spencerport graduate, just completed her freshman season with Syracuse women’s lacrosse. Guzik helped the team return to the NCAA Tournament, where they defeated Brown in the first round. She scored 14 goals with five assists in 19 games and grabbed 15 groundballs. Guzik scored two goals in six different games this year.

To nominate a student-athlete for College Roundup, email sports@whec.com.

