College Roundup: Kennedi Landrigan & Chris Sleeper

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Every Sunday, News10NBC highlights former Section Five stars making waves in college sports. This week, we feature Kennedi Landrigan and Chris Sleeper.

Kennedi Landrigan is a standout sophomore defender for the UAlbany women’s lacrosse team. The Danes reached the NCAA Tournament earlier this month, winning the America East before losing to No. 5 Yale, 12-9. Landrigan was fifth on the team with 20 groundballs this season and added 14 caused turnovers, the fourth-best for the Danes. She previously played for West Irondequoit.

Chris Sleeper is a star reliever for Binghamton baseball. Sleeper transferred closer to home after two seasons at West Virginia, where he was an All Big-12 Freshman Team selection. Over the past two years with the Bearcats, Sleeper has a 5.31 ERA in a hitter-friendly park, striking out 27 batters in 20 innings. He graduated from Rush-Henrietta.

To nominate a student athlete for College Rundown, email sports@whec.com.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.