College Roundup: Quinn Nolan & Courtney Rowe

ROCHESTER, NY – Let’s take a look at a pair of former Section V stars who are excelling at the collegiate level in college roundup.

We start this week with Courtney Rowe of UAlbany women’s lacrosse. Rowe is a graduate of Rush-Henrietta and just began her senior season with the Great Danes. Courtney has 21 starts in her career with 27 goals including two in Albany’s season opener against Syracuse. Rowe won the 2023 America East championship and helped beat #12 Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

It’s a lacrosse doubleheader, our next athlete is Quinn Nolan of St. Bonaventure. Nolan graduated from Palmyra-Macedon and is a faceoff specialist for the Bonnies, boasting a career .474 faceoff winning percentage including a .509 mark his freshman year. Nolan is majoring in finance.

To nominate a student athlete, just email sports@whec.com