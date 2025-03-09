College Rundown: Chris Leysath & Brynn Mooney

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s Sunday, and that means it’s time for College Rundown, where we spotlight former Section Five stars who are excelling at the college level.

This week, we begin with Chris Leysath, an alumnus of Aquinas Institute who now plays for Ithaca College. Leysath just completed his freshman year with the Bombers, starting in 29 games as Ithaca advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

As a freshman, Chris averaged 7.6 points per game and grabbed 6.6 rebounds. His standout performance came against Cortland, where he scored 16 points on eight-of-12 shooting and collected 13 rebounds, six of which were offensive.

Next, we feature Brynn Mooney from Geneseo Women’s Track and Field. Mooney, a Honeoye Falls-Lima graduate, broke the Empire 8 Championship meet record for the 200-meter dash last week, finishing in 24.97 seconds.

Mooney also claimed first place in the 400-meter dash and finished second in both the 60-meter dash and the 60-meter hurdles. Her impressive performances helped the Knights secure their first Empire 8 Championship in program history.

To nominate a student-athlete for College Rundown, email sports@whec.com.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.