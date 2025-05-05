College Rundown: Connor Fingar & Kylie Bickert

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC highlights two former Section Five stars who are excelling at the collegiate level every Sunday in College Rundown.

Conner Fingar, a Penn Yan alumnus, is now a graduate student playing for UAlbany men’s lacrosse. Fingar is a two-time first-team All-America East midfielder, scoring 12 goals with 12 assists in 67 games. Fingar helped lead the Great Danes to their second-consecutive conference championship, defeating second-seeded UMBC and top-seed Bryant. He was also drafted by the Rochester Knighthawks in last year’s National Lacrosse League draft.

Fingar and the Danes will play Siena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kylie Bickert, a Victor graduate, shines for St. Bonaventure on the softball field, both as a pitcher and hitter. Bickert has pitched more than 72 innings for the Bonnies over two seasons, striking out 47 hitters. She also has nine hits with seven RBIs during that time.

To nominate a student-athlete for College Rundown, email sports@whec.com for a chance to be featured in next week’s segment.

