College Rundown: Eva Pronti & Patrick Mitchell

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Every Sunday, News10NBC highlights two former Section V stars who are excelling at the collegiate ranks. This week features Eva Pronti and Patrick Mitchell.

First up is Victor graduate Eva Pronti, who plays attack for Duke women’s lacrosse. Pronti leads the Blue Devils with 25 assists through 10 games this season, adding to her 34 career assists. She has also scored seven goals so far this year as Duke boasts a 7-3 record so far. Pronti helped Victor to a state championship during her senior year in 2022.

Next up is Churchville-Chili graduate Patrick Mitchell who is also making his mark in lacrosse. Mitchell plays for Canisius University, where he’s tallied 10 goals through nine games this year. Mitchell scored a career-high 22 goals with 17 assists as a junior last season. Mitchell has played 48 collegiate games with 24 starts, boasting 47 career goals.

If you have an athlete you’d like to nominate for College Rundown, email sports@whec.com.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI