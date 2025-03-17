College Rundown: Garrett Clar & Mya Herman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In this week’s College Rundown, we spotlight former Section Five stars who are making waves at the collegiate level. If you have an athlete to nominate, email sports@whec.com.

First up is Mya Herman, a Canandaigua graduate who helped the Wolves to a state runner-up finish just two years ago. Now a sophomore guard at NAIA Southeastern University, Herman started in 30 games this past season, averaging 12.6 points per game, the second highest on her team. She played a pivotal role in helping the Fire reach the NAIA National Tournament, leading with 14 points and three steals in the first round. Herman shot an impressive 38% from beyond the arc and 45% from the field as a sophomore.

Next, we have Victor alum Garrett Clar. Clar was instrumental in helping the Blue Devils win their first New York State Championship as a high school junior. Now a freshman guard at Connecticut College, Clar started in 17 games, averaging 8.7 points per game. His standout performance came in the NESCAC quarterfinals against Hamilton College, where he scored 16 points on five-of-seven shooting. Clar also excelled at the free-throw line, shooting above 90%.

