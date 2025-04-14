College Rundown: Jagger Kerr & Maddie Fitzgerald

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Every Sunday, News10NBC runs College Rundown to highlight the achievements of former Section V athletes excelling in college sports.

We start this week with Maddie Fitzgerald, a graduate of Our Lady of Mercy, who continues to shine in women’s lacrosse at Canisius. Fitzgerald was named the 2024 MAAC Rookie of the Year after scoring 27 goals in 14 starts. This year, she has scored 29 goals and provided seven assists in the Griffs’ first 14 contests. Fitzgerald has recorded at least four goals in four games this year, including her last two matches.

Geneva graduate Jagger Kerr is also making waves in lacrosse. Kerr received a 2023 US Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association DII honorable mention after playing in 18 games, winning 21 ground balls, and causing nine turnovers. He and the Dolphins won the 2021 DII National Championship before the program moved to Division I last season. Kerr has 37 starts in his collegiate career.

To nominate a student-athlete for College Rundown, email sports@whec.com.

