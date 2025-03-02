College Rundown: Kaia Goode & Ryan Heath

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As winter sports near their conclusion in the Greater Rochester area, it’s a fitting time to celebrate some former Section Five athletes who are making waves in college sports. News10NBC takes a look at these local stars in this week’s College Rundown.

First up is Kaia Goode from Binghamton University. Goode, a Bishop Kearney alum, clinched a state championship with the Lady Kings in her senior year. She began her college career at Le Moyne before transferring to Binghamton. This season, Goode has started all 29 games for the Bearcats, leading the team in minutes per game. She averages 7.6 points, 2.5 assists, and two rebounds per game. Binghamton currently holds a 15-14 record and is poised to finish above .500 for the first time since 2020.

Next is Ryan Heath from Daemen College. A graduate of Irondequoit, Heath played a pivotal role in leading the Eagles to a state runner-up finish in his senior season. Now a sophomore with the Wildcats, Heath contributes 5.5 points, two rebounds, and two assists per game off the bench. He scored a season-high 13 points against Mercy College on December 15th and added nine points in an exhibition win over Division I Buffalo. Heath and the Wildcats are the top team at the NCAA Division II level, boasting an impressive 25-0 record as they enter the playoffs.

To nominate a student-athlete for our College Rundown, email sports@WHEC.com.

