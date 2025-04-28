College Rundown: Rushawn Baker & Nate Carter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC is highlighting former Section Five stars excelling at the collegiate level every Sunday. This week, the focus is on two athletes who recently concluded their college careers.

Bishop Kearney alum Nate Carter played four seasons in the NCAA, splitting his time between UConn and Michigan State. As a running back, Carter rushed for more than 2,000 yards over his college career and accumulated over 1,500 scrimmage yards in his final two seasons.

Carter just signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Rushawn Baker from Victor also played four seasons at the Division I level as a running back, spending three years at Bucknell and one at Elon. Baker rushed for more than 2,200 yards during his college career.

This past season, Baker averaged 4.7 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns for the Elon Phoenix.

Baker was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants after this weekend’s draft.

