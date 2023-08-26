East High Football looking build off of last year’s success

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – We’re a week out from the first round of high school football games of the year and East High is looking to pick up right where it left off last fall.

They went an undefeated (8-0) in the regular season and made it to the Class A2 Section Championship. There, the Eagles fell to Canandaigua.

“We have a lot of returners,” co-head coach Steve Flagler said. “They’ve been playing together. We’ve had some of these guys since they were freshmen. So the chemistry is there. We do have some new pieces and they kind of fit in. But the culture is already there with these guys, with this team so usually those things fall into place.”

“They’re hungry, you know, they’re ready to work,” co-head coach James Vann said. Then they just step up and just play wherever, you know, if you need a scout team player, it doesn’t matter who it is, they’ll step up and do it.