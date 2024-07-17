Edison Tech senior hosts football camp for local youth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Giving back to the community doesn’t require a minimum age. Marquan Grimes might still be in high school, but he’s already concerned about the next generation of football players.

“The future for this camp is, it’s gonna get bigger and better. We’re just planting the seed right now. Most importantly we’re planting the seed for the youth,” said Grimes.

Grimes got the idea of hosting a football camp from his church’s pastor. And after a while, he knew it was time.

“I was in church one day and I just felt it in my spirit that I wanted to give back. It’s always been a lifetime goal to give back so I said, why not start now, why not do it now,” said Grimes.

Grimes’ camp featured individual drills, lessons, and even a speech from his mom. And while the product on the field was football, the camp meant more than that.

“The kids just interacting with us, interacting with a diverse group of student athletes – that’s just beautiful to see,” said Grimes.

Grimes still has a year left at Edison Tech and holds a Division I offer from Memphis. And it’s clear, he will be an inspiration for the future of talented football players in Rochester.