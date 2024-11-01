Fairport football looking to complete ultimate turnaround

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – Section V football sectionals start Friday and the outlook for Fairport football is drastically different than it has been in the past.

The Red Raiders finished the 2024 regular season with a 7-1 record. Four of their wins came against teams who finished the season with winning records. Their efforts earned them the 1 seed in Class AA.

In 2023, Fairport was near the bottom of their class, getting the 6 seed and losing by 17 points to Hilton in the first round of Sectionals. The year before, the Red Raiders were the last seed. In just two short years, they’ve gone from the bottom to the top.

“We’ve worked hard for it, we’ve had great team chemistry, and we’ve been putting in the work ever since the summer,” said senior Joe Roselli.

“We all want it. I’ve dreamed about it,” said senior Blaze Waters. “To bring it back here would be something we all want.”

Fairport opens up their pursuit for a Sectionals championship on Friday at 7:45 p.m. against Rush-Henrietta.