Fairport inducts Inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class

As Fairport hosted a pair of basketball games on Friday, they also ushered in their inaugural class for their athletic hall of fame.

2024 Inductees

Joseph W. Cummings

Mike Fennell

Caitlin Howe

Mike Karr

Stacy Kuwik Skalicky

Don Long

Dave Martens

Erin McGraw Leegan

Don Santini

Jim Slusarski

Sam Stolt

Tosha Woodward Sumner

Twelve individuals were inducted into the hall of fame as athletes, coaches, and administrators.

According to the school, a selection committee nominated and voted for the year’s first award recipients.

Those who were selected were happy to come back to their alma mater and in some cases…Catch up with the people they grew up with.

“The town has just been amazing,” said inductee Don Long. “I was away for 40 years, came back, and was surprised how many people I still knew that stayed around here. I used to live right across the street which then it was just all farmland, now, the school’s here.”

Dave Paddock is the Co-chairperson of the hall of fame.

“It was awesome to hear back from Dave Paddock and to hear that there was going to be an organization and that we were going to have the opportunity to represent,” said inductee Stacy Kuwik Skalicky. “So I was excited to be part of a legacy.”

The school says candidates must have “either participated with distinction in one more varsity sports at Fairport High School and/or led the sports programs as athletic directors or coaches.”