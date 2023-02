ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – (10) Fairport Hockey took down (7) Greece Storm, 3-2 on Tuesday evening in the first round of Sectionals.

The Red Raiders along with three along other teams will advance to the Quarterfinals. (9) Spartan Ice Hockey took down (8) Portside, 3-1; (5) Penfield defeated (12) WFL Panther, 5-3; and (6) Brighton/HFL beat (11) Hilton, 2-1.