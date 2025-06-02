Flower City 1872 blank Erie at home

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Flower City 1872, Rochester’s semi-professional women’s soccer team, secured a 2-0 victory against Erie on Sunday.

Maria Karipidis scored in the 27th minute with an assist from Finn Cregan. Delaney Tellex doubled the lead with an unassisted goal just before halftime.

Brigid Mulholland made four saves to secure the shutout, helping the team improve to a 2-2 record for the season.

“We were really disappointed about losing to Pittsburgh at home, so we made it a point that, it wasn’t going to happen today and it’s not going to happen the rest of the year,” said head coach Antonio La Gamba.

“I think it was just working. We were definitely tired since we just played Friday. So I think we were just working, staying together, making sure that we were trying not to let them play any throughballs or get on the ball in front of the goal,” said Mulholland.

“Very good. I think coming off our win from FC Buffalo is obviously a great start and then play Pittsburgh twice, but now we finally [have] fresh start and we can continue on with our season,” said Tellex.

The Flower City 1872 will play again on Saturday and return home on June 14.

Image courtesy of Andrew Omorogie, Owner of Capture Media Studios.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI