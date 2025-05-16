Flower City Union, 1872 ready for home openers

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The season openers for a pair of Rochester’s local soccer teams, the Flower City Union and the Flower City 1872, are just days away as excitement builds among players and coaches.

“We want to win. We want to go to playoffs. I think that’s our biggest thing and go undefeated at home,” Jailyn Parrotte, a Division I women’s soccer player at St. Joseph’s said.

The 1872, the program’s women’s team plays in the United Soccer League Women’s Division, while the Union, the men’s squad, plays in the National Premier Soccer League. Many on the team use this summer league as an opportunity to stay fresh during their college offseason.

Courtney Carter, a Division I player at Rider University, said, “It’s a high level, every practice, every game, so it keeps me ready to go.”

While for the program’s Rochester natives, competing at the Rochester Community Sports Complex, formerly Sahlen’s Field, is nostalgic, as they grew up watching teams like the Rochester Rhinos and the Western New York Flash.

Carter Kludstrap, a men’s soccer player for Clarkson University and Pittsford native, said “There’s a lot of iconic games I’ve watched here, as well as even at the sectional level.”

“Everyone that plays here, it’s just like you remember this as a kid, to play here as you’re older, it’s just a dream,” Jacob McGinnis, a former men’s soccer player for St. John Fisher and Brighton native, said.

Catherine Rogers, a Webster native and Division I player for Siena College, shared her excitement about inspiring the next generation of players.

“To now be one of those people on the field and be able to look at little girls in the stands and show them that you can do it. You can be from Rochester and play now on the semi-pro team. It’s definitely a cool experience,” Rogers said.

Antonio La Gamba, head coach of the 1872, an assistant coach at Western Kentucky, and a Rochester native, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to coach in front of his hometown crowd.

“Getting the opportunity to coach in this stadium and be in front of family and friends and a lot of people that I know, it’s a priceless opportunity that I’m really grateful for,” La Gamba said.

“The home games are always special aren’t they? Few hundred, sometimes even thousands of fans here, supporting the team,” Matt Bamford, a former collegiate player at Nazareth, said.

The Union’s home opener is set for Saturday, May 17. The women’s team will have their opener on May 24 after beginning their season on the road on Monday, May 19. For the team’s full schedules, go here!

