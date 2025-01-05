Former Olympic coach visits Roberts Wesleyan for volleyball clinic

Roberts Wesleyan men’s volleyball is in just its second-year of existence and hosted a clinic this past weekend–with the help of the most influential volleyball mind in the country, John Speraw.

Meet Mike Dedee.

“Even though I’ve been around the game most of my life,” Dedee said. “Coaching college was new to me.”

Last year, he was named the first head coach in our RWU men’s volleyball history, and he was determined to get his players the best help possible.

“We didn’t know he had those high-up connections yet,” said RWU captain Jonah Grbic.

Dedee graduated from UC Irvine, where he played volleyball, the same place five-time NCAA Champion and two-time Olympic bronze medalist (both as head coach), John Speraw got his coaching career started.

“He called me up and said, hey, can I come pick your brain for a little while?” Speraw said. “So we just met in the hotel and he asked me a bunch of questions and he’s such a student of the game and really wants to be great. And and so I really enjoyed his intention and interest. And so he said, hey, why don’t you come to what’s come to New York? So here I am.”

So for the last two years, Speraw and Dedee have gotten together in Rochester to hold a two-day clinic.

“It’s the stuff that they can take home in the process that is really super valuable for them,” said RWU captain Paul Fillion.

So Roberts Wesleyan got the best volleyball mind in the country to their gym to hold a clinic, but also to grow the game.

“It’s the fastest-growing sport in the nation, hands down,” Dedee said. “That’s what the research says.”

In fact, volleyball’s growth is rapid. According to the Associated Press, among girls junior clubs associated with USA volleyball, membership has doubled from 1,750 in 2004-2005 to 3,880 in 2023-2024. And among boys, their growth as also doubled, according to NFHS, boys participants in high school volleyball has gone from 42,878 in 2005-2006 to 85,255 in 2023-2024.

An event like this weekend’s is emblematic of that growth right here in the 585.

“If we have big names coming to Rochester, then more people are inclined to come here and view volleyball and watch volleyball and make this a volleyball community,” said Rush-Henrietta senior Gretchen Klossner.

So as Mike Dedee hopes to elevate the sport in his town and his team as head coach.

“We’re very excited about the season,” Dedee said.

As John Speraw hopes to elevate the talent and opportunity for volleyball across the country.

“There’s been an amazing organic growth with the sport,” Speraw said. “I think from the USA volleyball perspective in this role if we can really coalesce all the leadership and everybody that understands the game and bring everybody together, then I think we can really do something special for kids.”

The Redhawks start their season on Tuesday, January 7th at home against St. John Fisher.