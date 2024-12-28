Friday Night Hoops Recap: Penfield Tournament begins, R-H remains unbeaten
Friday night’s Section V basketball recap for December 27th: several holiday tournaments tip-off while unbeaten Rush-Henrietta handles Section VI’s Lockport. Check out Friday’s highlights above.
Penfield Holiday Tournament
Bishop Kearney: 56 Marcus Whitman: 49
Lyons: 99 RACS: 73
Newark: 65 School of the Arts: 54
Penfield: 81 Rochester Prep: 60
Rush-Henrietta Holiday Tournament
Rush-Henrietta: 80 Lockport: 51
Colonie: 80 Aquinas: 71 (OT)
For the rest of Section V boys basketball scores, go here. For the rest of Section V girls basketball scores, go here.