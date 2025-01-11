Friday night hoops recap: R-H wins battle of unbeaten, World of Inquiry flies high
It was another packed night of high school hoops, headlined by Rush-Henrietta beating Fairport in a battle of unbeaten Section V teams.
Highlights from around girl's and boy's Section V Basketball on Jan. 10, 2025.
Wayne and World of Inquiry both remain undefeated with wins over Palmyra-Macedon and Rochester Prep, respectively.
On the girls side, Penfield took down Fairport at home in a rivlary contest, Mendon took care of HF-L and Eastridge improves to 8-1 with a win over Sutherland.
For the rest of Section V’s girls scores, go here.
For the rest of Section V’s boys scores, go here