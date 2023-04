GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Greece Athena baseball team put on a hitting and pitching clinic in a 7-1 win over Aquinas on Thursday.

The Trojans used a big second inning to pull away and get their sixth win of the season. At 6-2, Greece Athena is in 2nd place in Class A1.

Aquinas is now 3-3 after the loss.