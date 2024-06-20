HFL’s Kevin O’Connell retires after historic run as girls lax coach

HONEOYE FALLS, NY (WHEC) – After a remarkable run with the Honeoye Falls-Lima girls lacrosse program, head coach Kevin O’Connell is retiring. Since 2008, O’Connell has led the Cougars to an impressive fourteen Section V Championships.

Under his leadership, the team has also made 13 appearances in the NYSPHAA final four, advancing to the championship game six of those times. Lacrosse wasn’t always O’Connell’s passion but instead baseball. It wasn’t until his daughter started playing lacrosse that he became fully immersed in the sport.

“I will tell you, it’s been very humbling the last few days after I made my announcement,” O’Connell said. “The people that have reached out to me, it’s my student athletes, which means the most to me is the alumni. You know, they’ve reached out and the words that they’ve said is just that’s really been very touching and humbling for me because I guess at the time, you don’t realize the impact you have. And apparently I did have some impact on these girls. And and that’s been wonderful.”

