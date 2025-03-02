High School Wrestling: Section V Athletes Shine at State Championships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The high school wrestling season concluded with impressive victories for several Section V athletes, as they clinched state championships over the weekend.

On Saturday, three Section V boys emerged as state champions. Penfield’s Zane Kropman secured the Division I, 190-pound championship, marking his first state title. In Division II, Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Chris Noto claimed the 131-pound crown, improving from his runner-up position last season. Canisteo-Greenwood’s Colton Havens achieved victory in the 160-pound category.

The inaugural New York State Girls Wrestling Championships also saw success for Section V athletes. Bolivar-Richburg’s Teegan Sibble captured the 114-pound title, while Dundee’s Peyton Mullin won the 235-pound title.

Congratulations to Section V’s five newest state champions!

