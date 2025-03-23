Honeoye boys fall to Berne-Knox in state final

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Honeoye boys basketball team falls in the NYSPHSAA Class C Championship to Berne-Knox, marking the end to a historic season for the Bulldogs.

Honeoye trailed by double digits in the first quarter before clawing back in the second, holding Berne-Knox to just seven points and bringing the deficit to 27-24 at the halftime break. The third quarter is where Berne-Knox pulled away, outscoring the Bulldogs 21-10.

Landon Washburn led Honeoye with 19 points and six rebounds.

Honeoye ends the season with a 25-2 record, knocking off the 2024 state champ, Moravia, in the semifinal round. To hear more about their season, go here.