Hornell’s historic season closes in NYS final

Hornell girls basketball falls to Cold Spring Harbor in the NYSPHSAA Class B final, concluding a historic season for the Red Raiders.

The Raiders led by as many as 17 points in the second period, but an 18-4 run gave Cold Spring Harbor their first lead of the game with just over a minute to go. Hornell didn’t give up there, however, as Selena Maldonado tied it up at 50 with 54 seconds to go. The Seahawks responded as Olivia Mulada got by a pair of defenders being hitting a layup with 26 seconds to go. Hornell was unable to score again after that as CSH completed the comeback win.

Jordyn Dyring led the way for the Raiders with 16 points. Raegan Evingham brought down a team-high 11 rebounds.

Hornell wraps up the year with a 23-4 record and the program’s first-ever state final appearance. The Raiders beat Section IV’s Chenango Forks in the semifinal round.