Indoor sports facility in Canandaigua offers advanced technology for athletes to practice during cold weather

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Spring sports are approaching, but the cold and wet weather can make outdoor practice challenging. Fortunately, Practice Time Sports in Canandaigua offers an indoor space with advanced technology for athletes to hone their skills.

Chris Harris, the owner, opened the facility last August. “Just a facility to be able to bring your family or an athlete, come in practice, have some fun,” Harris said. It wasn’t until January that Harris saw his dream fully realized. “I look throughout the whole space and everything was being used… and that’s kind of when I realized, like, okay, this, this is it. This is what I want it to be.”

The facility accommodates various sports, including soccer and lacrosse, and offers agility classes. However, baseball has become a standout sport during the winter months. “The kids that work all winter, you’ll see the difference on them just when they first start, especially in the spring,” said hitting coach Tom Spina.

A highlight of the facility is the HitTrax system, which simulates game scenarios and provides detailed statistics. High school junior Braxton Wilkes shared, “I heard about it from other people that use it, so I knew it was pretty cool.”

In the winter, athletes can practice their swings and see where their hits might go, even imagining hitting at Yankee Stadium. “It’s actually really motivating,” said Caiden Rosato. “Especially hitting at Yankee Stadium that’s where everyone wants to be.”

For the adults, the focus is on making practice enjoyable for kids. Spina emphasized, “We can get a nice tool going, and they can have fun doing it.” Harris added, “They come in and they throw some of the stuff around or they play Connect Four with their parents on the turf and just kind of have fun. That’s been the most rewarding part.”

