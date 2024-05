WEBSTER, NY (WHEC) – A round after (10) Irondequoit baseball knocked off (7) Canandaigua, the Eagles had another upset in store: a 8-7 win over (2) Webster Schroeder in the Class AA Quarterfinals Tuesday night.

Irondequoit advances to the semifinals to face (3) Greece Athena.

