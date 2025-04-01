Irondequoit grad Alahna Paige talks March Madness, college sports, future

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Earlier this month, Alahna Paige, a former Section Five player, played in the NCAA Tournament, capping off a five-year collegiate career.

Paige spent four seasons at Daemen College before transferring to Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) this year.

“The pace from D2 to D1 is extremely fast,” Paige said. “And even in the ASUN, I think it was really fast. But then when we went to the tournament, it was an even different level of pace. It was extremely fast and that just took a while to get used to.”

The FGCU Eagles participated in the NCAA Tournament as a 14-seed, losing to Oklahoma. Paige said getting an opportunity in March Madness was a key reason for her commitment to FGCU.

“I thought they all were great schools, but I really wanted to win, and I knew that I was going to win a Florida Golf Coast,” Paige said when discussing her experience in the transfer portal.

Before playing at the college level, Paige was a star for Irondequoit, playing four years on varsity with a pair of All-Greater Rochester first-team selections. After starring in Section V, Alahna took to Daemen College, where she was named the East Coast Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman and started at least 16 games across four years, averaging 21.5 points per game in her final year in Amherst.

The Wildcats made the NCAA Tournament all four years of Paige’s D2 career, getting to the Elite Eight twice.

In her lone season at FGCU, Paige average 5.7 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from three.

Alahna earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with minors in Sports Management and Human Resources at Daemen and plans on graduating in May from FGCU with a Master’s in Business.

“The next steps for me, hopefully a management position somewhere. I’m starting to look now since basketball’s over,” Paige said. “So getting into the real world and filling up job applications, going on interviews and everything is coming up soon in future.”

Paige’s goal of playing in the NCAA Tournament was fulfilled, concluding her college basketball journey.

“I’m honestly so satisfied with the five years that I played,” Paige said. “I got a lot of experience. I met so many people. I’m so happy that I was able to meet so many friends and family at Daemen, and even coming here [to FGCU]. I met a lot of friends and family, and I feel like that’s probably the best part is winning. I got five rings, so that’s nice.”

