McQuaid baseball wins Section V, AAA Title over Fairport

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

McQuaid baseball claims the Section V, AAA title after an 11-6 game three win over Fairport at Innovative Field.

The Knights beat Fairport, 3-2, in game one last Tuesday and lost Thursday’s game two, 10-3, before taking game three, 11-6, on Monday night.

This is McQuaid’s fifth Section V title since 2015, the Knights won the NYSPHSAA Tournament in 2019 and 2022.

Knights pitcher Cole Englert was named the tournament’s MVP, pitching a complete game in game three’s win. To hear more from the Knights, go here.