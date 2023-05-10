McQuaid boy’s lacrosse tops Webster Schroeder; Eastridge girl’s lax wins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The McQuaid boy’s lacrosse team took down Webster Schroeder, 11-5, to improve to 9-2 on the season.

Chris Woodard and Vincenzo Giangreco paced the Knights, each scoring three goals. Casey Berns made 19 saves on the other end for the Warriors, who are now 5-9 after the loss.

In girl’s lacrosse, Eastridge picked up their third win of the season, 9-5 over Gananda-Marion. Ada Krupa was the high scorer with five goals for the Lancers.