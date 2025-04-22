Monday’s Section V girls lacrosse highlights and scores

Ian Mills News10NBC

ROCHESTER, NY – Highlights and scores from Section V’s girls lacrosse landscape!

Penfield (5-2): 9, Pittsford (4-1): 3

Fairport (3-4): 17, Hilton (0-5): 3

Rush-Henrietta (4-2): 15, Webster Schroeder (0-5): 4

Greece Storm (3-3): 14, Brockport (2-4): 6

Canandaigua (4-2): 10, Webster Thomas (2-3): 7

Churchville-Chili (4-2): 19, Gates Chili (0-5): 7

Spencerport (3-3): 20, Aquinas (3-2): 7

Victor (4-1): 14, Brighton (2-3): 13