Never say never Knights: SUNY Geneseo women’s basketball advances to Sweet 16

GENESEO, N.Y. — The SUNY Geneseo women’s basketball team continues to impress in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16 after two strong performances last weekend.

Despite entering the tournament as underdogs, the Knights have defied expectations. Head Coach Alyssa Polosky emphasized their determination, stating, “We did not feel that way.”

The team secured a 74-63 victory over 15th-ranked Catholic University, leading from start to finish. Polosky urged her players to “keep going” and not become complacent, emphasizing the importance of maintaining intensity throughout the game.

The Knights continued their momentum with another win against Montclair State, outscoring their opponents 55-32 after the first quarter. Junior guard Eva Elliot shared her excitement, saying, “Honestly, I think we were just really excited that we got to play another game together.”

Junior guard Maggie McGrane highlighted the team’s growing confidence, stating, “I think that’s really what this weekend was about, was just gaining our confidence.”

The Knights won their first two NCAA tournament games by an average margin of 16.5 points. However, they face a significant challenge in their next game against NYU, the undefeated reigning national champions.

Elliot acknowledged the difficulty of the upcoming match, saying, “We’re gonna go in with the same mindset as every other team. But we also know that it’s going to be more challenging than other games we’ve played.”

The Knights will face NYU on Friday in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Coach Polosky expressed her hopes for the team: “I really just want my team to go out there and compete as hard as they can and just make themselves proud.”

